TODAY: Temperatures increase into the high 80s in Colorado Springs and 90s in Pueblo and across the plains. We do have a chance for a few afternoon showers again.

TOMORROW: Temperatures stay warm with a slightly higher chance for afternoon showers and storms, some possibly becoming severe.

EXTENDED: Average temperatures and monsoonal moisture stay with us for most of the work week. We appear to dry out slightly by the end of the week into next weekend.