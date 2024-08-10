Confirmed tornado near Cripple Creek

CRIPPLE CREEK, Colo. (KRDO) -- A confirmed tornado touched down northeast of Cripple Creek Friday afternoon.

The tornado happened just after 3:00 p.m. and reportedly damaged around 20 acres of trees and at least one home, according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Association (NOAA).

Teller County Commissioner Dan Williams sent us the following images of the damage on Saturday morning.

We're told officials will be assessing the damage Saturday to determine how strong the tornado was.

KRDO13 will be speaking to those officials and neighbors this afternoon. Tune into KRDO13 at 5:00 and 10:00 p.m. for a full look into the damage and response efforts.