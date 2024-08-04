HOT Sunday with more PM showers

TODAY: We'll have temperatures increase into the mid 90s in Colorado Springs and 100s in Pueblo and across the plains. There is a slight chance of an afternoon shower. A couple of isolated storms can create some breezy conditions with gusty winds up to 50 MPH. Sunday night will be another mild night with lows in the 60s across the region.

TOMORROW: Hot temps in the 90s and triple digits will stick around for the start of the work week with higher chances for afternoon and evening showers and storms Monday.

EXTENDED: Tuesday and Wednesday temperatures will drop a few degrees with more p.m. rain chances. A cold front will make its way into the area Thursday, dropping our highs into the 70s and 80s across the region and bringing even higher chances for precipitation -- possibly severe weather.