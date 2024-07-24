Air Quality Alert Extended Until 9:00am Thursday

THIS AFTERNOON/EVENING: Hazy/smoky skies through the evening. The AIR QUALITY ALERT has been extended to 9:00am Thursday morning.

TONIGHT: Hazy/smoky skies, otherwise mostly clear skies with overnight lows in the mid to upper 50s for Colorado Springs and low 60s for Pueblo.

THURSDAY: Beautiful weather again for Thursday but the smoke will obscure those mostly sunny skies. Temperatures will be a little warmer. The high for Colorado Springs will be in the low 90s and expect mid 90s for Pueblo.

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies during the morning hours followed by partly to mostly cloudy skies in the afternoon with a chance for a few scattered showers and possibly an isolated thunderstorm. High temperature near 90° for Colorado Springs and mid 90s for Pueblo.

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies during the morning hours then an increase in clouds expected during the afternoon with scattered showers possible and a few isolated thunderstorms possible as well. High temperature in the low 90s for Colorado Springs and mid 90s for Pueblo.