PM Rain/T-Storms and Cooler Temperatures This Weekend

THIS AFTERNOON/EVENING: Scattered showers with a few isolated thunderstorms. Rain could be moderate to heavy at times. Near-normal highs in the mid to upper 80s for Colorado Springs and low to mid 90s for Pueblo. A few showers may linger into the evening hours.

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy skies with a few lingering showers until about midnight, then gradually clearing skies and comfortable temperatures in the mid to upper 50s.

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies during the morning hours then scattered showers in the afternoon and a slight chance for a thunderstorm. High temperatures will be cooler in the low to mid 80s for Colorado Springs and mid 80s for Pueblo.

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny in the morning then partly cloudy skies in the afternoon with a chance for scattered showers. There is a slight chance again for a thunderstorm in the afternoon. Highs even cooler in the upper 70s near 80° for Colorado Springs and low to mid 80s for Pueblo.