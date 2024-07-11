WEEKEND HEAT ADVISORY

THIS AFTERNOON/EVENING: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies. Slight chance for a passing showers.

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy to mostly clear skies expected tonight with temperatures and lows in the upper 50s and 60s.

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy skies with showers possible, especially over and near the mountains. Highs will be a warmer in the mid to upper 80s for Colorado Springs and El Paso County and a little over 100° for Pueblo, Pueblo County and the eastern plains.

FRIDAY: HEAT ADVISORY in effect for Friday, Saturday, and Sunday. Partly cloudy skies with showers possible in the afternoon, especially over and near the mountains. Highs even warmer in the mid to upper 90s for Colorado Springs and over 100° for Pueblo.