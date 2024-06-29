Afternoon Showers Continue for the end of the Weekend

We will keep our rain chances around as we head into the early night then we will dry out later into the night and our skies will become mostly cloudy. We will have lows in the upper 50s to low 60s.

For your Sunday Funday we will have temperatures increase slightly as we have a return to southerly winds. We will have highs in the mid to upper 80s with Pueblo seeing highs in the low 90s. Those southerly winds will allow for more moisture to enter into Southern Colorado causing us to experience another round of afternoon and evening showers and thunderstorms. We are in marginal risk for severe weather which is a level one out of five. Our main concerns are gusty winds and hail, however for the plains all weather threats are possible. We will dry out by Sunday night.

For majority of your work week we will have the possibility for afternoon showers and thunderstorms, its not until Thursday that will get a break from rain chances. Temperatures will start to build back into being slightly above average but by the end of your week will have another cool down allowing temperatures to dip slightly below normal.