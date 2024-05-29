Severe thunderstorms expected today and tomorrow

TODAY: We will see another round of thunderstorm activity Wednesday afternoon as the unstable atmosphere will be with us once again. It looks as if Wednesday afternoon might be worse than Tuesday afternoon with thunderstorms, some of which could be severe. The threats will be the same as Tuesday with heavy rain, lightning, higher winds and hail. We saw doppler indicated hail of 3.75" hail Tuesday afternoon. Hopefully it will not get that large, but it is certainly possible.

EXTENDED: On Thursday we will see another round of thunderstorms, some of which may become severe. The same weather hazards we saw on Tuesday afternoon are expected. High winds, heavy rain, lightning and hail. Friday afternoon should be a little better but there is still a chance for thunderstorms. Saturday and Sunday will see some definite improvement with partly cloudy skies expected with high temperatures in the mid-80s.