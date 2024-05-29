More Thunderstorms Expected

​Stormtracker 13 Weather Alert Day for today with thunderstorms possible…some of which may become severe. El Paso and Pueblo counties have a chance for isolated thunderstorms and some of those could become severe with high winds and hail possible. The eastern plains have a better chance for widespread thunderstorms and those are more likely to become severe.

Once again, conditions will improve once we get into the late evening hours and by midnight, skies will clear.

We’ll have another round of thunderstorms Thursday afternoon with the same atmospheric set-up as today. El Paso and Pueblo counties could see isolated thunderstorms and the eastern plains will see widespread thunderstorms which could become severe.

Friday expect improved conditions although we will have more stable conditions but still a chance for thunderstorm activity.

Much better weather this weekend with partly cloudy skies and warm temperatures with highs in the mid 80s.