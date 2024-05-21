Cool Overnight; A Few Showers Wednesday

TONIGHT: Expect gradually clearing skies tonight with mostly clear skies after midnight and much cooler morning lows for Wednesday morning. Colorado Springs will dip down into the mid-30s by Wednesday morning and Pueblo going down to the mid-40s.

WEDNESDAY: Wednesday morning will be nice with mostly sunny skies. After a chilly start to the day, temperatures should rebound a bit with highs in the low 70s for Colorado Springs and upper 70s for Pueblo. By the afternoon, we may see a few showers and there's a slight chance for a thunderstorm otherwise we'll have partly cloudy skies.

EXTENDED: Thursday looks to be the best weather day out of the next several days with mostly sunny skies and a high of 79° for Colorado Springs and 85° for Pueblo. As we go into the Memorial Day holiday weekend, Friday into Saturday overall expect partly cloudy skies with mostly cloudy skies at times with a chance for showers and possibly a few isolated thunderstorms, especially during the afternoon hours. Friday's high temperatures will be a little cooler with upper-60s for Colorado Springs and mid-70s for Pueblo. Sunday conditions should improve a bit with partly cloudy skies and a just slight chance for an afternoon shower. Memorial looks to be the best day of the extended weekend with partly cloudy to mostly sunny skies with high temperatures across the area in the mid 70s to low 80s.