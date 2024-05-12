Sunny Start to the Week

That slow moving storm system has finally exited the state, leaving ample amounts of rain across the Front Range and Southeast Plains. Temperatures will drop considerably overnight with the skies clearing and damp ground.

There was a fair deal of heavy wet snow in Teller County Sunday. With clearing skies and chilly air, there's a good chance for patchy fog overnight, so be careful driving through those foothill passes.

Monday will be a sunny and warmer day, although we still stand a slight chance for a mid afternoon shower. If it does rain, it will be brief with drier air winning the day.

But then another storm system heads our way on Tuesday, upping the chance for afternoon showers and thunderstorms. The storm will settle over Central Colorado on Wednesday with another round of rain for most of us. We also expect more showers on Thursday before warmer and drier weather returns just in time for the weekend.