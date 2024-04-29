Mainly sunny and mild to the start the week

A mainly sunny and warm start to the work week. A few showers by Thursday.

TODAY: Quiet weather this afternoon with sunny to partly cloudy skies by the afternoon. Highs today will max out in the upper-60s to the mid-70s.

TONIGHT: Clear and cool overnight with morning lows falling into the low-40s

EXTENDED: Beautiful weather will persist through Wednesday with highs in the 70s and 80. Perhaps an isolated T'storm Wednesday afternoon. A cold front will drive across the area on Thursday ushering in cooler temperatures and rain showers with highs in the 50s. Quickly warming for the weekend with quiet conditions and temperatures returning to the 70s and 80s.