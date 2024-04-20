Rain & snow showers Saturday, Sunday fun day

TODAY: We're cooler than yesterday across the board. We start chilly right around freezing in the morning and only warm up to the high 40s in Colorado Springs. You can expect high 50s in Pueblo during the afternoon hours. We'll be cloudy with rain chances for our lower lying areas, and snow for higher elevation areas, starting again in the afternoon until around 9:00 p.m. when we dry out for the most part.

TOMORROW: Heavy cloud cover begins to clear in the morning and we're left with partly cloudy skies, dry conditions and temperatures rebounding to the 60s as the cold front pushes out of Colorado.

EXTENDED: We stay dry and warm through the start of our workweek.