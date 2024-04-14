Red Flag Warnings ahead of next system

SUNDAY: It's a carbon copy day of well above average temperatures in the 70s and 80s and elevated fire danger as breezy and dry conditions continue.

MONDAY: We cool down to the low 70s in Colorado Springs and mid 70s in Pueblo as our next system rolls in, bringing snow showers to the mountains and rain showers to the Pikes Peak Region and plains.

EXTENDED: Rain finishes up early Tuesday leaving us with cooler temperatures due to breezy winds from the northwest.