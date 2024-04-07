Widespread high winds die down Sunday night

SUNDAY NIGHT: Widespread Red Flag Warnings as humidity levels fall lower than Saturday. Winds finally drop below damaging wind criteria (58 MPH) in the evening as that prominent storm system moves further northeast. Overnight lows will be in the 20s and 30s in most lower lying areas.

MONDAY: We're expecting partly to mostly cloudy conditions for the Total Solar Eclipse in the morning and afternoon hours with scattered showers mostly confined to higher terrain areas as a weaker low pressure system pushes south across the Four Corners region then east across Texas.

EXTENDED: Winds die down to just breezy conditions as temperatures remain in the 50s and 60s for much of the workweek.