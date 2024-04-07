Fire danger & damaging winds continue Sunday

SUNDAY: Still the chance for a stray shower across Colorado as 60-80 MPH gusts persist through the afternoon hours with temperatures in the 50s and 60s again. Widespread Red Flag Warnings are likely to make a comeback as humidity levels drop. Winds finally drop below damaging wind criteria (58 MPH) in the evening as that prominent storm system moves further northeast.

EXTENDED: Heavy cloud cover is expected for the Total Solar Eclipse Monday morning/afternoon with scattered showers mostly confined to higher terrain areas as a weaker low pressure system pushes south across the Four Corners region then east across Texas. Winds die down to just breezy conditions as temperatures remain in the 50s and 60s for much of the workweek.