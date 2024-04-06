Skip to Content
Weather

WEATHER ALERT: Damaging winds, fire danger continues Sunday

High winds continue
By
Published 6:02 PM

TONIGHT: Extreme winds continue through the overnight hours. Gusts as high as 80 MPH west of Denver, and 60 MPH in Southern Colorado. Overnight lows drop to the 30s in lower elevation areas with a few spotty showers across the region.

SUNDAY: Still the chance for a stray shower across Colorado as strong winds (similar to Saturday) persist with temperatures in the 50s and 60s again. Widespread Red Flag Warnings are likely to make a comeback as humidity levels drop.

EXTENDED: Heavy cloud cover is expected for the Total Solar Eclipse Monday morning/afternoon. Winds die down to just breezy conditions as temperatures remain in the 50s and 60s for much of the workweek.

Article Topic Follows: Weather

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Julia Donovan

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content