WEATHER ALERT: Damaging winds, fire danger continues Sunday

TONIGHT: Extreme winds continue through the overnight hours. Gusts as high as 80 MPH west of Denver, and 60 MPH in Southern Colorado. Overnight lows drop to the 30s in lower elevation areas with a few spotty showers across the region.

SUNDAY: Still the chance for a stray shower across Colorado as strong winds (similar to Saturday) persist with temperatures in the 50s and 60s again. Widespread Red Flag Warnings are likely to make a comeback as humidity levels drop.

EXTENDED: Heavy cloud cover is expected for the Total Solar Eclipse Monday morning/afternoon. Winds die down to just breezy conditions as temperatures remain in the 50s and 60s for much of the workweek.