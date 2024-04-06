High winds with a few showers Saturday

SATURDAY: The Front Range Mountains are in for some stronger winds. 70-90 MPH gusts are possible, with the highest gusts likely west of Denver. 40-50 MPH gusts along and east of I-25. We'll be mostly cloudy with highs in the 50s and 60s for Colorado Springs, Pueblo and the plains with a few spotty showers. Any snow accumulations will mostly be confined to higher terrain areas.

SUNDAY: We dry out for the most part by Sunday but remain breezy and chilly with highs in the 50s and 60s again. Red Flag Warnings are likely to make a comeback as humidity levels drop again.