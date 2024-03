Windy and cold with snow showers Monday... gradually warmer by weeks end.

TODAY: Mostly cloudy and cold with highs in the 30s. Winds gusting 25 to 35 mph... and up to 50 mph out on the plains.

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy and cold overnight... with morning lows in the teens and 20s.

EXTENDED: Rain and snow showers possible Tuesday afternoon. Gradually warmer by Thursday and Friday with highs rebounding in the 60s and 70s.