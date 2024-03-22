High winds & snow this weekend

A pattern change will begin this weekend as our next storm approaches, bringing an end to our long stretch of beautiful spring weather.

TONIGHT: We stay dry with partly cloudy skies and breezy conditions as temperatures eventually fall to the 30s in most lower lying areas by the early morning hours.

SATURDAY: Warm temperatures in the 60s and 70s continue across I-25 and the plains as mountain snow begins to fall in the late afternoon. Widespread heavy mountain snow can be expected overnight.

SUNDAY: Temperatures dip down to the high 50s in Colorado Springs as energy spillS over the I-25 corridor, bringing rain showers in the afternoon and accumulative snow overnight. a trace to 3" is anticipated around and south of Colorado Springs, with an estimated 3-6" inches for Teller County and the Palmer Divide.

EXTENDED: Temperatures plummet to the 30s and 40s along and east of I-25 with rain and snow showers possible through early Tuesday evening.