Weather Alert: More snow this morning affecting roads

TODAY: Slick and covered roads through the morning commute as snow showers continue until noon. A few lingers flurries still possible around the Wet Mtns and Pueblo county into the early afternoon before most of the activity is tapering off . High temps in the 30's

EXTENDED: The snow will begin to taper off later Friday morning... but snow showers will linger. For the weekend expect partly to mostly cloudy skies and highs in the 40s with a chance of a few more snow showers from Saturday night-Sunday.