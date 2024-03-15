Skip to Content
Weather

Weather Alert: More snow this morning affecting roads

KRDO
By
Published 4:37 AM

TODAY: Slick and covered roads through the morning commute as snow showers continue until noon. A few lingers flurries still possible around the Wet Mtns and Pueblo county into the early afternoon before most of the activity is tapering off . High temps in the 30's

EXTENDED: The snow will begin to taper off later Friday morning... but snow showers will linger. For the weekend expect partly to mostly cloudy skies and highs in the 40s with a chance of a few more snow showers from Saturday night-Sunday.

Article Topic Follows: Weather
local news
Weather

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Chris Larson

Chris is a morning meteorologist for KRDO NewsChannel 13. Learn more about Chris here.

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content