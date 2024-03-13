WEATHER ALERT: Incoming snow tonight and Thursday

WEATHER ALERT: A strong storm will bring moderate to heavy snow across the area starting Wednesday night.

TODAY: Increasing clouds and mild temperatures this afternoon... with rain showers and an isolated thunderstorm possible. The higher terrain to our west will start to see snow.

TONIGHT: Snow ramps up overnight as temperatures drop into the 20s and 30s. There will already be light accumulations of snow by sunrise Thursday morning.

EXTENDED: Moderate to heavy snow will continue through the day on Thursday and overnight into Friday morning. In the higher terrain one to two feet of snow are likely... and in some spots even higher amounts. Snowfall amounts along the I-25 corridor will vary depending on location and elevation... and the final track of the storm. But a range of 6 to 12" of snow is possible for Colorado Springs... and 2 to 6" in the Pueblo area. And a foot or more of snow possible for both Walsenburg and Trinidad. Stay tuned.