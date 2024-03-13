Skip to Content
Weather

WEATHER ALERT: Incoming snow tonight and Thursday

slot0
By
New
Published 7:31 AM

WEATHER ALERT: A strong storm will bring moderate to heavy snow across the area starting Wednesday night.

TODAY: Increasing clouds and mild temperatures this afternoon... with rain showers and an isolated thunderstorm possible. The higher terrain to our west will start to see snow.

TONIGHT: Snow ramps up overnight as temperatures drop into the 20s and 30s. There will already be light accumulations of snow by sunrise Thursday morning.

EXTENDED: Moderate to heavy snow will continue through the day on Thursday and overnight into Friday morning. In the higher terrain one to two feet of snow are likely... and in some spots even higher amounts.  Snowfall amounts along the I-25 corridor will vary depending on location and elevation... and the final track of the storm. But a range of 6 to 12" of snow is possible for Colorado Springs... and 2 to 6" in the Pueblo area.  And a foot or more of snow possible for both Walsenburg and Trinidad.  Stay tuned.

Article Topic Follows: Weather

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Chris Larson

Chris is a morning meteorologist for KRDO NewsChannel 13. Learn more about Chris here.

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content