Snow showers and cold Friday

Snow showers will continue through this afternoon... sunny and mild for the weekend.

TODAY: Scattered snow showers will continue into Friday afternoon. Showers will come to an end tonight... with partial clearing.

TONIGHT: Partial clearing as we head towards sunrise Saturday morning. Cold starts in the teens and low-20s.

EXTENDED: High pressure builds across the area this weekend with gradually warming temperatures. Highs Saturday in the 40s and 50s... with a return to the 60s through Tuesday. Our next system moves in next Wednesday with a chance for rain and snow.