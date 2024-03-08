Skip to Content
Weather

Snow showers and cold Friday

slot0
By
Published 7:34 AM

Snow showers will continue through this afternoon... sunny and mild for the weekend.

TODAY: Scattered snow showers will continue into Friday afternoon.  Showers will come to an end tonight... with partial clearing.

TONIGHT: Partial clearing as we head towards sunrise Saturday morning. Cold starts in the teens and low-20s.

EXTENDED: High pressure builds across the area this weekend with gradually warming temperatures. Highs Saturday in the 40s and 50s... with a return to the 60s through Tuesday. Our next system moves in next Wednesday with a chance for rain and snow.

Article Topic Follows: Weather

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Chris Larson

Chris is a morning meteorologist for KRDO NewsChannel 13. Learn more about Chris here.

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content