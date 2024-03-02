WEATHER ALERT: Fire danger continues Saturday

SATURDAY: Red Flag Warnings continue as dry and windy weather persists. You can expect gusts 40-50 MPH across most of southern Colorado peaking in the afternoon hours. Highs will be in the mid-60s in Colorado Springs, and mid-70s in Pueblo and across the plains. Overnight lows will be mild again in the 30s and 40s for most lower lying areas.

SUNDAY: Winds will ramp up to the 60-70 MPH range south of Highway 50. Fire danger continues, but conditions might not meet the criteria for Red Flag Warnings due to moisture from the incoming winter storm. You can expect 6-12" of snow at most ski resorts, but likely only a trace to a few inches in the Pikes Peak Region.

EXTENDED: We dry back out with more average temperatures for the work week; we're predicting a Monday high of 50 in Colorado Springs and 56 in Pueblo.