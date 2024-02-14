Sunny and dry for Valentine’s Day

Love is in the air, happy Valentine's Day!

TODAY: Mostly sunny with winds gusting up to 25 MPH at times. Temps. warm nicely in the 50s and 60s across the region. 51 is the forecast high in the Springs, 58 in Pueblo.

EVENING/TONIGHT: Few clouds are anticipated this evening or overnight allowing for temperatures to rapidly drop in the 20s. Winds relax with gusts to 10 MPH. Bundle up for any Valentine's plans.

EXTENDED: Above average temperatures remain through Thursday. A minor system is expected once again Friday night into Saturday. Little to no accumulations are in the forecast at this time.