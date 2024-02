SUNDAY: We start chilly in the teens and low 20s, only warming up to highs in the 30s in most lower lying areas again today. Snow continues along the southern I-25 corridor in the early morning hours and should phase out for the most part by 8:00 a.m. Heavy cloud cover on the plains clears out in the afternoon hours.

EXTENDED: Dry weather with partly cloudy conditions to start the work week with temperatures making a rebound to the 40s and 50s.