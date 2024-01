EXTENDED: Snow showers will gradually taper off through the day on Friday... leaving behind partly cloudy skies and highs in the low and mid-40s. Clearing skies and a good-looking weekend ahead with highs in the 40s. We'll see sunshine and the low-50s by Sunday. And we've even got 60s on the board for the middle of next week.

