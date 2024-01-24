Warm today, next storm arrives Friday

Skip to Content
A few rain & snow showers are expected this evening.

TODAY: Patchy dense fog is expected across Pueblo County & the Plains through 11AM. Visibility could drop below 1/4th a mile, take it slow! Plenty of sunshine by the afternoon with highs in the 50s. 50 is the forecast high in the Springs, 52 in Pueblo. A few rain and snow showers are possible this evening, light accumulations across Teller County.

TONIGHT: Clear and calm overnight with lows in the 20s.

TOMORROW: Another nice day temperature wise with highs in the 40s and 50s. Mainly dry with some sun through the day with our next storm arriving overnight.

