Seasonal temperatures for the week ahead

Published 3:58 AM

Temps. stuck in the 40s/50s for the week!

TODAY: Relatively calm to start the day with comfortable temperatures. Sun returns for the afternoon with highs in the 40s & 50s. 49 is the forecast high in the Springs, 53 in Pueblo. A quick rain/snow shower is possible during the evening hours.

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy as we head into the overnight hours with lows in the 20s.

EXTENDED: Calm for the week ahead with our next storm arriving Friday. In fact, an overall calm and mild pattern will dominate through the rest of January.

Joe Ruch

Joe is the weekend evening meteorologist for KRDO. You can learn more about him here.

