Seasonal temperatures for the week ahead

Temps. stuck in the 40s/50s for the week!

TODAY: Relatively calm to start the day with comfortable temperatures. Sun returns for the afternoon with highs in the 40s & 50s. 49 is the forecast high in the Springs, 53 in Pueblo. A quick rain/snow shower is possible during the evening hours.

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy as we head into the overnight hours with lows in the 20s.

EXTENDED: Calm for the week ahead with our next storm arriving Friday. In fact, an overall calm and mild pattern will dominate through the rest of January.