Cold today, warming for the weekend

I hope you enjoyed the taste of the 50s yesterday... we stay below freezing across much of the region.

TODAY: One last shot of arctic air returns today with high in the 20s and 30s. 31 is the forecast high in Colorado Springs and Pueblo. Clouds will gradually clear by the afternoon, making way for partly cloudy skies.

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy with lows in the single digits and teens.

EXTENDED: A rather calm stretch of weather looks to be in store for the extended forecast. We're back in the 50s by Sunday with a few showers possible. Otherwise, temperatures will gradually continue to warm!

