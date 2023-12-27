Skip to Content
Weather

Clearing skies, cool and breezy today

slot0
By
New
Published 8:09 AM

Quieter weather for the day ahead... with gradually milder temperatures through Saturday.

TODAY: Skies will clear as we head into the afternoon. Still a bit breezy across the plains with winds gusting up to 25 miles per hour. Highs will max out today in the mid and upper-40s... right around average for this time of the year.

TONIGHT: Clear and cold overnight... with lighter winds lows will dip into the teens and low-20s. 

EXTENDED: High pressure will build across the region through the end of the work week... and we'll see a return to mid-50s through Saturday. A weak and dry cold front will bring temps down about ten degrees for Sunday and the start of a new year on Monday. 

Article Topic Follows: Weather

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Chris Larson

Chris is a morning meteorologist for KRDO NewsChannel 13. Learn more about Chris here.

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content