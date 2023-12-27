Clearing skies, cool and breezy today

Quieter weather for the day ahead... with gradually milder temperatures through Saturday.

TODAY: Skies will clear as we head into the afternoon. Still a bit breezy across the plains with winds gusting up to 25 miles per hour. Highs will max out today in the mid and upper-40s... right around average for this time of the year.

TONIGHT: Clear and cold overnight... with lighter winds lows will dip into the teens and low-20s.

EXTENDED: High pressure will build across the region through the end of the work week... and we'll see a return to mid-50s through Saturday. A weak and dry cold front will bring temps down about ten degrees for Sunday and the start of a new year on Monday.