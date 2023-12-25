WEATHER ALERT: Snow and stronger winds early Tuesday

WEATHER ALERT: Strong winds and snow in the forecast for early Tuesday morning.

TODAY: Partly to mostly cloudy and cold today... with highs in the 30s.

TONIGHT: Strongs winds and snow overnight. Most of the snow will fall from Downtown to the north... with very little accumulating snow south of downtown. Winds will be an issue overnight... and there are blizzard warnings from Limon and east across the plains to Kansas.

EXTENDED: Cold and windy for Tuesday with periods of snow across the Palmer Divide and northern El Paso county. Highs tomorrow will be in the 30s and 40s. High pressure will bring warming temperatures as the 40s and 50s return by Wednesday.