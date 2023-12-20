Mild today… but big Changes Christmas weekend

We'll continue to see unseasonably mild conditions through Friday... before winter weather arrives Saturday and Christmas Eve day.

TODAY: Partly to mostly cloudy and mild temperatures ahead for Wednesday afternoon. Highs today will range from the mid-50s to the low-60s.

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy and chilly overnight as morning lows dip into the 20s and 30s.

EXTENDED: Mild through Friday with highs in the 50s and 60s. Winter weather returns to Colorado Saturday and Sunday. On the plains it will be rain snow mix on Saturday... before a switchover to snow Saturday night and Sunday. Snowfall amounts for Colorado Springs and Pueblo are still up in the air... but temperatures will certainly by colder. Snow may impact travel Saturday night and Sunday. The forecast should be monitored closely heading into the Christmas weekend.