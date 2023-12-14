Skip to Content
Weather

Cold and snowy this morning

slot0
By
Updated
today at 8:49 AM
Published 7:30 AM

WEATHER ALERT: Periods of snow and freezing temperatures through late morning.

TODAY: Snow showers this morning... then tapering off by the lunch hour. Cold today with highs in the mid-30s.  Any further accumulations will be small.

TONIGHT: Partial clearing and cold overnight. Morning lows Friday will dip into the low-20s.

EXTENDED: Still cool Friday, but a return to sunny skies. Highs will max out in the mid and upper-40s. Sunny and mild this weekend with highs in the low and mid-50s. Partly cloudy and mild early next week. 

Article Topic Follows: Weather

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Chris Larson

Chris is a morning meteorologist for KRDO NewsChannel 13. Learn more about Chris here.

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content