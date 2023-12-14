Cold and snowy this morning

WEATHER ALERT: Periods of snow and freezing temperatures through late morning.

TODAY: Snow showers this morning... then tapering off by the lunch hour. Cold today with highs in the mid-30s. Any further accumulations will be small.

TONIGHT: Partial clearing and cold overnight. Morning lows Friday will dip into the low-20s.

EXTENDED: Still cool Friday, but a return to sunny skies. Highs will max out in the mid and upper-40s. Sunny and mild this weekend with highs in the low and mid-50s. Partly cloudy and mild early next week.