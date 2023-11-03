Are you ready for some weekend?

Partly cloudy skies and very mild temperatures for Friday afternoon.

TODAY: A mixture of sun and clouds ahead for Friday afternoon with well above average temperatures in the 60s and 70s.

TONIGHT: Clear skies and chilly overnight with Saturday morning lows dipping into the mid-30s.

EXTENDED: A dry and weak cold front will work across the area to start the weekend... cooling our afternoon highs into the mid and upper-60s Saturday afternoon. Mainly sunny, warm, and breezy conditions can be expected for Sunday with critical fire weather possible. Highs Sunday will max out in the 70s. Partly cloudy and mild through Tuesday before cooler air arrives Wednesday and Thursday.