Sunny and mild through the weekend

Mainly sunny skies and mild temperatures through the weekend.

TODAY: High pressure firmly in control of our weather over the next two days. Highs today will max out in the mid and upper-60s.

TONIGHT: Clear skies and cool overnight... with Friday morning lows dipping into the mid-30s.

EXTENDED: Friday will be mainly sunny and warm with above average temperatures in the upper-60s and low-70s. A weak back door cold front will cool temperatures by a few degrees Saturday. The 60s and 70s are in the cards for Sunday. We will see a significant cooling trend by the middle of next week... with perhaps a few showers. Stay tuned.