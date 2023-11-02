Sunny and mild through the weekend

Skip to Content
Mainly sunny skies and mild temperatures through the weekend.

TODAY: High pressure firmly in control of our weather over the next two days.  Highs today will max out in the mid and upper-60s.

TONIGHT: Clear skies and cool overnight... with Friday morning lows dipping into the mid-30s.

EXTENDED: Friday will be mainly sunny and warm with above average temperatures in the upper-60s and low-70s. A weak back door cold front will cool temperatures by a few degrees Saturday. The 60s and 70s are in the cards for Sunday. We will see a significant  cooling trend by the middle of next week... with perhaps a few showers. Stay tuned.

Chris Larson

