Weather

Chilly today with a midweek warming trend

By
today at 8:09 AM
Published 7:39 AM

Chilly the next couple of days before a midweek warming trend.

TODAY: Sunny skies but still chilly with fresh snow on the ground. Highs today will top out in the upper-30s and low-40s.

TONIGHT: Clear skies and frigid overnight with Tuesday morning lows dipping into the teens.

EXTENDED: One more chilly day Tuesday with highs in the mid-40s and low-50s here in southern Colorado. High pressure builds across the region with warming temperatures starting Wednesday and through the weekend. Highs are back into the upper-60s and low-70s by Friday. Currently the weekend is looking dry.

Chris Larson

Chris is a morning meteorologist for KRDO NewsChannel 13. Learn more about Chris here.

