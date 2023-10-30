Chilly today with a midweek warming trend

Chilly the next couple of days before a midweek warming trend.

TODAY: Sunny skies but still chilly with fresh snow on the ground. Highs today will top out in the upper-30s and low-40s.

TONIGHT: Clear skies and frigid overnight with Tuesday morning lows dipping into the teens.

EXTENDED: One more chilly day Tuesday with highs in the mid-40s and low-50s here in southern Colorado. High pressure builds across the region with warming temperatures starting Wednesday and through the weekend. Highs are back into the upper-60s and low-70s by Friday. Currently the weekend is looking dry.