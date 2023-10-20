Skip to Content
Sunny and warm temperatures through the weekend

An absolutely gorgeous end to the work... and some wonderful weekend weather to boot.

TODAY:  High pressure continues to dominate our weather pattern, bringing sunny skies and unseasonably warm weather. Highs today will ramp into the 80s.

TONIGHT: Clear and cool tonight with Saturday morning lows in the 40s.

EXTENDED: Partly cloudy skies and cooler temperatures Saturday and Sunday in the mid and upper-70s.  It's a mild start to the work week, before we see a significant pattern changes starting on Tuesday and taking us through the end of the work week. Rain showers and mountain snow will be possible later next week and highs by Thursday will dip into the 50s and 60s.

Chris Larson

Chris is a morning meteorologist for KRDO NewsChannel 13. Learn more about Chris here.

