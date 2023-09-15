Skip to Content
Showery and cool to end the work week

Cloudy and cool with rain showers through Friday afternoon... then clearing later tonight.

TODAY: Spotty rain showers will continue through Friday afternoon with highs temperatures about twenty degrees below average.

TONIGHT: Skies will gradually clear Friday night into Saturday morning. There will be a little chill air in the air Saturday morning with lows in the 40s. 

EXTENDED: High pressure will build across the region through the weekend with sunshine and warmer temperatures. Highs on Saturday will max out in the low to mid-70s. Sunshine and the upper-70s and low-80s through the middle of next week as high pressure dominates the forecast.

Chris Larson

Chris is a morning meteorologist for KRDO NewsChannel 13. Learn more about Chris here.

