Cloudy and cool to start the work week

Cloudy and cool Monday with numerous rain showers. 

TODAY: Spotty rains showers will continue for a good portion of the day... with cooler and well below average temperatures. Highs this afternoon will range from the low-60s to the upper-60s.

TONIGHT: Partly to mostly cloudy and cool overnight with morning lows in the 40s and 50s. EXTENDED: Cool and below average temperatures for most of the work week with rain showers and thunderstorms possible through the end of the work week. We'll see drier conditions and warming temperatures for the weekend. 

Chris Larson

Chris is a morning meteorologist for KRDO NewsChannel 13. Learn more about Chris here.

