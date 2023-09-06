Marty’s Wednesday Evening Forecast – More Heat Ahead – 9/6/2023

Overview: We're tracking hot and dry conditions over the next couple of days…

Tonight: Mostly clear and not quite as cool with low temperatures in the 50s to near 60 for the plains with upper 30s and 40s over the mountains and high mountain valleys.

Thursday: Mostly sunny, breezy at times during the afternoon, and hot with temperatures reaching the and 90s for the plains, 70s and 80s for the mountains and high mountain valleys.

Extended: We should remain very warm and mostly dry through the end of the week with occasionally breezy conditions, although a few sprinkles could develop over some mountain areas Friday afternoon. Our chances for spotty showers and/or thunderstorms could begin increasing on Saturday, although we wouldn't expect much rain. We do expect noticeably cooler air and better chances for rain over more areas starting Sunday and Monday.