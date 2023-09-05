Marty’s Tuesday Afternoon Forecast – Warmer Air Ahead – 9/5/2023

Overview: We're tracking warmer and dry conditions over the next several days…

Tonight: Mostly clear and cool with low temperatures in the 50s for the plains with some 30s and 40s over the mountains and high mountain valleys.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny, breezy at times during the afternoon, and warmer with temperatures reaching the 80s to lower 90s for the plains, 70s and 80sfor the mountains and high mountain valleys.

Extended: We should remain very warm and mostly dry through the end of the week with occasionally breezy conditions, although a few sprinkles could develop over some mountain areas Friday afternoon. Our chances for scattered showers and thunderstorms should being increasing on Saturday, with noticeably cooler air and better chances for rain over more areas starting Sunday.