WARMING UP THROUGH LABOR DAY WEEKEND

TONIGHT: Clear and cool again overnight with morning lows Wednesday in the 50s.

TOMORROW: Partly to mostly sunny skies with highs in the 80's and 90's

EXTENDED: As high pressure builds across southern Colorado temperatures will once again warm to above average. Highs will gradually climb back into the upper-80s and 90s through the weekend. We'll also see a chance for showers and thunderstorms starting on Friday, although it currently looks like most of these will be over the higher terrain west of the I-25 corridor. Right now it looks like Labor Day will be mainly sunny and hot.