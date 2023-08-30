Skip to Content
Weather

WARMING UP THROUGH LABOR DAY WEEKEND

1Capture
By
Published 1:37 PM

TONIGHT: Clear and cool again overnight with morning lows Wednesday in the 50s.

TOMORROW: Partly to mostly sunny skies with highs in the 80's and 90's

EXTENDED:  As high pressure builds across southern Colorado temperatures will once again warm to above average. Highs will gradually climb back into the upper-80s and 90s through the weekend. We'll also see a chance for showers and thunderstorms starting on Friday, although it currently looks like most of these will be over the higher terrain west of the I-25 corridor. Right now it looks like Labor Day will be mainly sunny and hot.

Article Topic Follows: Weather

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Merry Matthews

Merry is KRDO’s chief meteorologist. Learn more about Merry here.

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content