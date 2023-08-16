Skip to Content
Sweltering summer temperatures today

Some very hot temperatures ahead for Thursday afternoon. 

TODAY: As high pressure builds across the region this afternoon with highs climbing into the 90s and triple digits.  We'll see a few scattered showers and thunderstorms from the I-25 corridor and areas to the west. Some of these will be capable of producing strong gusty winds.

EXTENDED: Just slightly milder Thursday afternoon with highs in the upper-80s and 90s. Monsoon moisture kicks back in for Friday and Saturday bringing more numerous showers and thunderstorms into the area. Still hot through the weekend.

