Weather

Heat continues with daily thunderstorm chances through the weekend.

TODAY: Sunny, then increasing afternoon clouds with showers and thunderstorms. Highs today in the 90s and triple digits across southern Colorado.

TONIGHT: Isolated storms may linger through 9 pm... then clearing skies overnight. Saturday morning lows will dip into the low and mid-60s.

EXTENDED: We'll continue to see above average temperatures through early next week. Highs Saturday and Sunday will range from the low-90s to the upper-90s. Nearly every day through the extended 7 day forecast will present a chance for afternoon thunderstorms.

Article Topic Follows: Weather

Chris Larson

