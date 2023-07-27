NICE END TO THE WORK-WEEK

TONIGHT: Storms dissipate after 9pm then partly cloudy and cool with overnight lows in the 60's

TOMORROW: Partly to mostly sunny skies with temps soaring into the 80's to low 90's with a few isolated storms after 3pm;however, most of the storms clear out along I-25 after 6pm.

EXTENDED: Slightly cooler temps ahead for the weekend but still warm with highs in the 70's and 80's for the Pikes Peak region and low 90's with daily afternoon storms likely after 3pm and a lower severe weather threat.