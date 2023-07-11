Skip to Content
Mainly sunny and hot over the next couple of days

Mainly sunny and hot the next few days.

TODAY: Temperatures will soar this afternoon into the mid-90s and low triple digits across southern Colorado. Outside of a few isolated thunderstorms along the New Mexico border things will generally be dry. 

TONIGHT: A warm summer evening with clearings skies and mild overnight lows. Morning starts will be in the mid and upper-60s Wednesday morning.

EXTENDED: The heat will continue through the end of the work week with highs in the 90s and low triple digits. There is a small chance for isolated thunderstorms Wednesday afternoon. Temperatures will cool this weekend with a better chance for showers and thunderstorms Saturday... as highs dip into the 80s. Hotter again by early next week.

