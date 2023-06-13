Marty’s Tuesday Night Forecast – Showers End – 6/13/2023

Overview: We're tracking less cloud cover and warmer air for Wednesday, but scattered showers and thunderstorms are expected again for some areas during the afternoon..

Tonight: Any leftover showers and weak thunderstorms will end with gradually decreasing clouds through the night. By morning the air will be cool into the 40s to lower 50s for the plains with some 30s over the mountains and high mountain valleys.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny in the morning, then increasing clouds with scattered showers and thunderstorms developing during the afternoon. We should be noticeably warmer for much of the day with temperatures reaching the 70s to lower 80s for the plains prior to the arrival of any showers and thunderstorms. Over the mountains we expect temperatures will warm into the 60s before showers and thunderstorms cool the air again. Although stronger thunderstorms could produce localized downpours, frequent lighting, gusty wind, and possibly small hail, severe weather does not appears less likely for eastern Colorado Wednesday afternoon and evening, and the thunderstorms should be less numerous.

Extended: Clouds, showers and thunderstorms will increase over the area again through the end of the week with more wind, cooler air, and better chances for strong to severe thunderstorms at times. By early next week the air should get much warmer, we'll likely get windy at times, and our chances for thunderstorms will diminish.