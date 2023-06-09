Unsettled weather to last through the weekend

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy and mild overnight with Saturday morning lows in the low-50s.

TOMORROW: Temperatures drop a degree or two below average, with a highs in the 70s and 80s. Widely scattered showers and thunderstorms are expected to develop during the afternoon and evening hours. A front moves through Colorado during the overnight hours, bringing increased rain chances and cooler temperatures for Sunday.

EXTENDED: Numerous rain showers Sunday with an elevated risk for flash flooding and strong to severe storms. The same is likely on Monday as well. Currently the long range forecast is hinting at warmer and quieter conditions by the middle next week.