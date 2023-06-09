Skip to Content
Weather

Unsettled weather to last through the weekend

By
Updated
today at 5:59 PM
Published 3:52 PM

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy and mild overnight with Saturday morning lows in the low-50s.

TOMORROW: Temperatures drop a degree or two below average, with a highs in the 70s and 80s. Widely scattered showers and thunderstorms are expected to develop during the afternoon and evening hours. A front moves through Colorado during the overnight hours, bringing increased rain chances and cooler temperatures for Sunday.

EXTENDED: Numerous rain showers Sunday with an elevated risk for flash flooding and strong to severe storms. The same is likely on Monday as well. Currently the long range forecast is hinting at warmer and quieter conditions by the middle next week. 

Article Topic Follows: Weather

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Joe Ruch

Joe is the weekend evening meteorologist for KRDO. You can learn more about him here.

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content