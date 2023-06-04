Skip to Content
Rainy pattern lingers through Wednesday

TODAY: Another chilly and wet day is on tap... High will reach the 60s and low 70s, with 64 in the Springs and 70 in Pueblo. On and off rain showers are expected to start the day, becoming steadier by the afternoon and evening.

TONIGHT: Rain will linger through the early overnight hours, drying out by 2 AM. Minimal clearing is expected, keeping overnight lows in the 50s.

EXTENDED: We're stuck in this wet and chilly pattern through Wednesday. Localized flooding will be possible in areas where heavy rain develops.

